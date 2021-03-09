Extraordinary scenes at club in ruins

Furious Melbourne Victory fans have turned on the club after one the A-League cellar dweller was humiliated 6-0 by cross-town rivals Melbourne City over the weekend.

A group of 25 fans carrying a banner with "The line has been crossed" on it were seen at the club's training base after the embarrassing loss.

Watch Every Match of The 2020/21 A-League Season Live & On-Demand on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

But it's not just over one game. Victory finished 10 out of the 11 clubs last season and are rooted to the bottom of the ladder with just seven points from 10 games.

The extraordinary scenes at training followed an angry end to the City defeat where Victory players were booed by their own supporters.

"One thing I've never seen in 15 years of the A-League here at Marvel Stadium is Melbourne Victory players have gone over to their supporters and they are absolutely furious," Fox Sports commentator Michael Zappone said.

"They've received a massive spray from the fans, they've been booed by their fans and it's not something I've ever seen before.

"It's going to be felt right across this club and it's going to be a huge week for the Melbourne Victory football club."

But fans took it into their own hands by turning up to training to protest the club's current predicament.

Melbourne Victory fans send a message.

It's been a rapid fall from grace for the club that's won four championships in the A-League, going from champions in 2018, to 3rd in the 2019 season, to anchoring the table in the last two seasons.

The 2019 semi-final loss saw coach Kevin Muscat move on from the club, before ex-Adelaide boss Marco Kurz was sacked after 13 games before Grant Brebner and Carlos Salvachua became interim coaches.

Fox Sports commentator Mark Bosnich said he "can't remember a time when I can remember this club being so low".

He also called it "one of their most disgraceful performances ever", labelling the current predicament "heartbreaking" and "beyond a joke", demanding Brebner was allowed to go back to being an assistant in order to learn the job.

Bosnich wasn't the only one to criticise the club and coach. The knives are out for Brebner after he took full responsibility for the 6-0 smashing.

A former Victory midfielder, Brebner is in his first full season at the helm of the club, but the side have won just two games, had one draw and seven losses from 10 games this season.

"It quite simply wasn't good enough," Brebner said.

"I'm not going to sit here and try to find excuses for it. It was an unacceptable 90 minutes … it was humiliating.

Melbourne Victory fans send a message.

"I would say that the finger should be pointed at me for the sake of the football club.

"I have always said that I take the blame for nights like tonight and I am not wanting to blame anyone else.

"I am the head coach of this football club, I am the one who needs to look at the game tonight, analyse the game and come up with reasons why that happened.

"It's not finger-pointing, it's not about scapegoating, it's the reality."

But it's not just on the field that the fans are angry about, with foundation member Richard Wilson reportedly selling his shares in the club before telling The Age a fortnight ago that "we are an elite club but we are not being run in an elite way at the moment".

Originally published as Extraordinary scenes at club in ruins