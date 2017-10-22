24°
Extreme film festival will ignite your adrenaline

EXTREME: Adrenaline junkies will love the Radical Reels tour coming to The J next month.
by Amber Macpherson

A TOURING cinema spectacular will have you clutching for your seatbelt as you watch on the edge of your chair at The J next month.

As part of its circuit of 20 cinemas and theatres in 17 Australian towns, the Radical Reels Tour is coming to Noosa to present nearly two hours of jaw-dropping footage of some of the most extreme sports imaginable.

It's described as a break-neck carousel of endorphin-injecting short films, and features nine productions plucked from Canada's nine-day Banff Mountain Film Festival.

Raging river descents, never-before-broken snow spines, trippy mountain-bike missions, and mind-melting wingsuit stunts are packed into the 110-minute program.

A scene from the Ruin and Rose production from the Banff Mountain Film Festival.
Organisers say highlights of this year's tour include the a dream ride through stunning scenery, steep fear-inducing ski descents, unchartered white water exploration and two teenagers taking the bouldering community - and the Radical Reels People's Choice Award - by storm.

"There is no time for down time at this event,” festival director Jemima Robinson said.

"Radical Reels is a showcase of just how far humans can push the limits of risk, of speed, of fitness, and of camera grip in some truly remote and spectacular environments.”

The program is making its way around the country through October and November, and tickets are being snatched up swiftly.

Screenings are suitable for audiences of all ages and knee conditions.

Topics:  banff mountain film festival events film festival noosa radical reels tour the j what's on

