Eye-watering cost of quarantine in our hotels

People needing to quarantine in a Queensland hotel or other venues will be stung thousands of dollars for the 14-day mandatory isolation period from July 1.

PEOPLE needing to quarantine in a Queensland hotel or other venues will be stung almost $3000 for the 14-day mandatory isolation period from July 1.

The State Government has forked out more than $19 million since early February for people to be quarantined in hotels.

Between March 28 and June 12, seven people tested positive while in quarantine accommodation.

As part of a Bill passed yesterday, one person will have to pay about $2800 while two people will need to pay $3700.

A family of up to four will need to fork out $4600 if they are staying in the same hotel room.

Health Minister Steven Miles said the Government had covered the costs for more than 6000 international arrivals including accommodation, food, cleaning, health care, transport and security.

"Significant numbers of people are likely to return to Australia, including Queensland, in the coming months and will require placement in mandatory quarantine," he said.

"By 30 June 2020, it is estimated the costs will increase to approximately $24.6 million."

Anyone who returns to Queensland from July 1 but had booked their flights earlier will not be required to pay.

The new legislation also allows a person to repay the costs over time or waive the fee either in part of full in light of financial hardship or for vulnerable people.

Mr Miles said the fees would not seek to recover all of the costs the Government was incurring.

"The costs of security for hotels, and transport and logistics will continue to be funded by the Queensland Government, but it is reasonable at this point for those in mandatory quarantine to contribute to the cost of the services they are being provided," he said.

A Queensland Health spokesperson said the hotel quarantine process had been a vital tool in ensuring all overseas acquired cases were contained before any transmission occurred within the community.

"We have seen in countless nations across the world how quickly just one case can spread throughout a local area," they said.

"Anyone returning from overseas must quarantine for 14 days in the city of their arrival in a designated facility, for example a hotel."

