Eyeing Cooroy crims with CCTV network

COOROY'S biggest crime problem in recent years is drug related while police statistics show that break and enters are more prevalent in homes rather than shops.

That last comparison released by the Cooroy Area Residents Association could see the large disparity in these robbery targets widen as the town's $200,000 CCTV roll-out in the CBD nears completion.

"The cameras will act as a deterrent and help solve crime that occurs in the CBD,” CARA president Rod Ritchie said.

"Queensland police statistics show that, in the past five years there were 24 instances of unlawful entry with intent - shop, compared to 138 instances of unlawful entry with intent - dwelling,” Mr Ritchie said.

"In other words, home burglaries are nearly six times more prevalent than shop break-ins.”

He said there were 438 drug related offences in that time while there were 27 weapons offences, 74 assaults and 51 acts of fraud.

Other statistics were: Traffic related offences 277, breach of good order 102, breach domestic violence protection order 84. Mr Ritchie said local Cooroy Police officer in charge Sergeant Mal Scott told him footage will only be used when an incident happens and is not meant to monitor of daily life in Cooroy.

Cooroy Chamber of Commerce president Danielle Taylor said her members are planning a March celebration of this success for Cooroy to including the project managers CCTV Specialists.

"The whole reason that we got the CCTV cameras was to make Cooroy less attractive as a target,” Ms Taylor said.

"We've got cameras all through the CBD now. It's definitely going to help with capturing criminals and also act as a deterrent.

"It already has ... Mal Scott has said to us they've used the footage to capture a few different minor crimes already.”