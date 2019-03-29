Eyeing off a relaxing retirement

NEW CHAPTER: Max Skinner will retire from his optical career after 45 years.

IF YOU'VE had your prescription lenses crafted at Options Eyecare in the past 16 years, chances are you will know their lovable optical dispenser.

Max Skinner will retire next month after 45 years sharing his passion of eye health with the community.

"It has been a satisfying and rewarding job over the years,” Mr Skinner said.

"It's been a pleasure doing what I've done.”

Mr Skinner was the youngest licensed optical dispenser in Australia after completing his studies in 1974 and has since worked to help people look and feel good in their frames.

"My motto is, if you look good you feel good,” Mr Skinner said.

"The optical industry is a very unique industry where it is medical, fashion and manufacture.

"From that medical side, to be able to help people see better and overcome eye disease is wonderful.”

A career highlight was meeting Fred Hollows when he visited Mr Skinner's NSW hometown on an autobiography book tour.

"That was the most important day of my life. I donated 500 pairs of glasses to the Fred Hollows Foundation.”

Once happily retired, Mr Skinner will travel Australia in his motorhome named Maximeyes.

"The best plan is no plan. I'm most looking forward to relaxing by a campsite.”

Mr Skinner said he will miss Options Eyecare but will finish feeling content and grateful for the people he has worked with and helped over his career.

