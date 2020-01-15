Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

‘F--k I hate court’: This is why you don’t film a magistrate

Aisling Brennan
14th Jan 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 15th Jan 2020 5:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BALLINA man has pleaded guilty to filming in a Lismore courtroom and sharing it with his friends on social media.

Sean Blazley, 30, who did not appear before Lismore Local Court on Monday, had his solicitor Vince Boss enter the guilty plea on his behalf.

Blazley was charged with using a recording device in court premises in November after he was allegedly seen by a sheriff filming the court proceedings.

Police charged Blazley after he was caught using the social media application Snapchat to film a magistrate and had written the words "F--k I hate court" across the video.

A Sentencing Assessment Report has been requested ahead of his next appearance at Lismore Local Court on February 24.

lismore local court northern rivers crime richmond police district snapchat
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Huge iPhone change tipped

      Huge iPhone change tipped
      • 15th Jan 2020 6:22 AM

      Top Stories

        Family music event ready to rock the hinterland

        premium_icon Family music event ready to rock the hinterland

        News Paris and Jack Smith, Marshall Boys and Joe Man Murphy announced as part of ‘fabulous’ Park Sounds line up this month.

        Rebuild process begins for ‘humbled’ fire victims

        premium_icon Rebuild process begins for ‘humbled’ fire victims

        News After losing their home in the Cooroibah bushfire, the Kemp family have thanked...

        NABBED: 2m long snake caught outside bank

        premium_icon NABBED: 2m long snake caught outside bank

        News A “beautiful” carpet python was spotted waiting for the bank to open.

        ‘Community icon’ to be farewelled after lawnmower death

        premium_icon ‘Community icon’ to be farewelled after lawnmower death

        Community Funeral for Maureen Piggott to be held this week