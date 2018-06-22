F45 to 'hi-it' Noosa Civic with full-on work-outs

HIGH intensity interval training.

That is the F45 gym revolution taking the world by storm and now the Noosa studio is ready to open their new location at Noosa Civic tomorrow.

With its worldwide, and local, popularity it is no wonder Noosa has outgrown its previous space.

Noosa F45 owner Brett Roche recently took over the local studio and said he and the team are excited about the new move.

"We are super excited to be moving to somewhere where we can properly service more of the Noosa community than where we were currently in the Junction,” he said.

"We've got a much bigger space, nearly four times the size of our previous studio and one of the exciting things is we've got all brand new gear as well.”

"This is a bit of a central location to a lot of the suburbs and we've obviously got a lot more parking here, parking was a bit of an issue at our previous studio.”

The new space is expected to hold about 50 people.

"Currently at the Junction we can hold 23 to 25 people then it gets very squashy and here we could fit 54 if we really wanted to,” he said.

Beginning in Sydney 2013, the brand was designed to create a dynamic group training atmosphere.

F45 Noosa first opened in Noosa Junction in early 2015 and was one of first 10 studios to open in Australia.

"We have also just started a new head trainer and he is the most experienced F45 trainer and has gone around training all the head trainers,” Mr Roche said.

F45 is for people of all ages and abilities.

"It is for everyone, a lot of people think you have to be super fit to join F45, we've got clients from 16 to 76 that train with us and all different levels,” he said.

"It's all high intensity interval training, it gets you fit really fast and the effects from the training session last for three or four hours after the you've finished training.”

Ex-Pro triathlete Belinda Granger said she loves the convenience of F45.

"It's good fun and super easy, 45 minutes and I get my fix,” she said.

As part of their relocation, Noosa F45 are offering a free seven day trial for locals and an opening sign-up special.

Noosa F45 are holding an open day tomorrow in their new studio at the Noosa Civic Emporium from 6am-12pm.

Everyone is welcome to come down or email noosa@f45training.com.au.