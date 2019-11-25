Fabulass plan to earn Magic Millions spot

Miss Fabulass is being prepared for a wildcard entry to Magic Millions day. Picture: AAP Image/Albert Perez

John Singleton still loves winning Magic Millions races, and the chance to earn a few dollars from his old sparring partner Gerry Harvey will ensure Miss Fabulass is given her chance to earn a wildcard into January's $10 million raceday.

Singleton's racing manager Duncan Grimley said the Kris Lees-trained Miss Fabulass was likely to run next on December 14, in either The Gateway for four-year-olds, or the Lough Neagh Stakes, then again on December 28, where she will run in one of the races that earns a wildcard entry to Magic Millions day.

"If you get money off Gerry that's like getting $2 for every $1 they pay. Of course we will (have a shot at a wildcard)," Grimley said on Radio TAB's Past the Post.

"She will be entered for both (races on December 14) and it will depend where she draws better which one she runs in and then we will look at where we can get the wildcard on the 28th."

Miss Fabulass was never sent to a sale, instead retained to race by Singleton after a mating between his $3.85 million mare Samantha Miss and the freakish Frankel.

Singleton has sent eight mares to the Northern Hemisphere, including More Joyous, More Strawberries and Dear Demi, to be mated with Frankel over the past few years.

Grimley remembers well the day he went to $3.85 million on behalf of Singleton to secure Samantha Miss from the old Inglis sales ring in Sydney.

"I thought two fools met and I ended up being one of them," he said.

"I was saying to John 'no more, no more'.

Jockey Andrew Mallyon (left) and trainer Kris Lees with trophies after Andrew Mallyon rode Miss Fabulass to victory in the Classic Fillies & Mares at Doomben. Picture: AAP Image/Albert Perez

"He was in America and obviously he was a little bored so we ended up with Samantha Miss.

"Look, the way it's going at the moment it certainly won't be a train wreck. He will end up looking smart again because we've got (Miss Fabulass) and we've got a couple of colts coming along that Kris has a good opinion of, especially the three-year-old, then she's got a filly at foot again. We will get out financially, that's for sure."

Miss Fabulass has been a difficult mare to train, and Lees has worked very hard on getting her to settle after her autumn campaign was ruined by over-racing.

"It's been a long road. She's never been an easy horse, as far as her racing manners go," Grimley said.

"She races a lot like her father, just goes like a rocket. He never stopped, but this one does.

"It's more about where she draws and how the race pans out for her."

Despite her indifferent autumn form, it was never an option to retire Miss Fabulass to stud this year.

"We've got a lot of broodmares, we don't have a lot of good racehorses. We tend to try and fix things if we can, rather than retire them," he said.