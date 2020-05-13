FACE MASKS: to wear or not to wear

IT’S one of the greatest coronavirus debates, whether or not face masks will protect you against the spread of infection.

While it’s not mandatory to wear personal protective equipment, like face masks, in public in Australia, it is a decision some locals and workers are choosing to make.

So do they actually work?

LiveLife Pharmacy CEO and Hastings St store owner Clint Coker said while there was so definitive answer, he believes face masks played an important role in the wider prevention of coronavirus.

“In the very early stages there was reference to the fact someone with close contact (to an infected person) should wear a mask,” Mr Coker said.

“By stating that a person in close contact should be wearing a mask, the message to me was that there was a degree of protection.

“Whether that was a small degree or a high degree (of protection) that is debatable, but I think that anyone who wishes to wear a mask should be entitled to.”

Mr Coker said face mask need to be uses with other hygiene measures to be effective.

“They are just one additional part of the puzzle, they won’t be effective without the washing of the hands, the not touching of the face.”

LiveLife Pharmacy Noosa Fir pharmacist and managing partner Andrew Feitcher said it was import people who chose to where a face masks were not made to feel bad.

“I think for people that are at risk, in those high risk categories, if they do need to go out and do things, then they should definitely be wearing them,” he said.

“People who think that they are infected should be wearing them so if they are infected they are not spreading it further.”

“For those health professionals thinking they are coming into contact (with infected patients), they definitely should be wearing them at those times.”

Surgical grade masks are in stock at most Noosa pharmacies and Mr Feitcher said each single-use mask should be used until it becomes wet from breath or coughing.

He said they typical lasted an hour.

According tot he World Health Organisation, they suggest people should wear a face mask if: