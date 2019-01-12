Face masks will roll out for Noosa's front-line firefighters

LOCAL bush firefighters and SES support personnel will be offered an additional level of protection as part of a staged, statewide roll-out of respiratory equipment.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services frontline staff and volunteers will receive the negative pressure P3 masks as part of a equipment roll-out.

QFES Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the mask deployment follows following a comprehensive feasibility study and trial to establish they provide an enhanced level of respiratory protection.

"The nature of bushfires in our state has changed and what we had planned for is different to what unfolded recently,” Com Carroll said.

"Our fire and rescue firefighters already use a range of breathing apparatus and other respiratory equipment.

"Our Rural Fire Service firefighters currently use P2 face masks in combination with goggles.”

She said P2 face masks filter approximately 93 per cent of particulates that are in the atmosphere during a fire and meet Australian standards.

The P3 masks filter 99.95 per cent of particulates.

Ms Carroll said thousands of personnel were expected to be issued with the P3 masks.

"Some of these masks will need to be custom-fit and unique to individuals, so we need to ensure that training, safety and maintenance matters are addressed before we work through the deployment of thousands of masks,” Ms Carroll said.

"A phased roll-out of the masks will start in 2019.

"It may be a mammoth task, but QFES will move quickly on this, because our people are our priority.

"Our post-trial research and evaluation of P3 masks this year, combined with what we have just seen unfold across Queensland and the erratic nature of those bushfires, supports the move by QFES to roll-out P3 masks to other frontline personnel attending bushfire incidents, including volunteer firefighters and SES volunteers providing support.

"Prolonged and extreme bushfire activity of the magnitude we have just seen can put our people at risk due to air quality being diminished for extensive periods.

"This is our new reality in Queensland and this is what we will now plan for and respond to.

"We know that not every frontline officer working at a bushfire will need them.

"The P2 mask will continue to be provided as a vital piece of frontline respiratory protection for bushfire and mitigation burning operations.

"The P3 mask adds an additional layer of protection and that's why we are approaching this with risk in mind and making sure those who most need them, will get them.”