Facebook deletes Burt Reynolds tributes over nudity

FACEBOOK has apologised for removing a Cosmopolitan photo of the late Burt Reynolds on its platform.

In a statement to Fox Newson Friday, a Facebook spokesman said that "the image in question was mistakenly removed."

"We are restoring the image as it does not break our standards and apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused," the statement read.

The Blast previously reported that the picture, which features the legendary actor lying nude, was removed from Facebook users' posts honouring Reynolds after being flagged for violating "Community Standards."

Facebook's automation, which detects nudity, accidentally flagged it.

Burt Reynolds’ famous Cosmopolitan centrefold

Reynolds, who starred in iconic films including Smokey and the Bandit and The Longest Yard, died on Thursday from cardiac arrest. He was 82.

Reynolds' Hollywood career skyrocketed in the '70s after his breakout film role as Lewis Medlock in 1972's Deliverance. The star went on to appear in nearly 200 films throughout his lifetime.

He received an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of adult film director Jack Horner in 1997's Boogie Nights.

Despite it being his most critically acclaimed role, Reynolds was so unhappy with Boogie Nights that he fired his agent afterwards and claimed he turned down the role seven times.

Flowers have been placed on Burt Reynolds’ star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame since his death

Despite the positive reviews, Reynolds said the movie made him "very uncomfortable."

Reynolds told Conan O'Brien earlier this year he turned the role down seven times saying "it just wasn't my kind of film."

He was so unhappy with the film that he fired his agent despite never seeing the movie, according to The Washington Post.

Despite his hatred for the film, Reynolds was nominated for an Oscar in 1998 but lost to Robin Williams.

He did win a Golden Globe for best supporting actor for his portrayal in the film. The actor was said to have been devastated when he lost to Williams for Good Will Hunting.

Reynolds’ role in Boogie Nights saw him win a Golden Globe

"I once said that I'd rather have a Heisman Trophy than an Oscar," he wrote in his 2015 memoir But Enough About Me.

"I lied," he continued.

Reynolds said he didn't get along with Paul Thomas Anderson while on set. He told O'Brien he thought the director didn't like him.

"No, I didn't want to hit him [Anderson] in the face - I just wanted to hit him," Reynolds told O'Brien. "I don't think he liked me."

This story first appeared on Fox News and has been republished here with permission.