Facebook mums in actual brawl over virus

by Stephanie Bedo
30th Jan 2020 5:00 AM

Two women are in hospital after they took an argument in a Facebook mothers' group offline, and got into a serious brawl.

Northern Beaches police in Sydney shared the story on its Facebook page, saying the women, in their 30s, had a disagreement about coronavirus online.

"It began with an argument between two women on a mothers' group chat site about the current coronavirus and its effects," they said.

"From there, the women, both aged in their 30s, agreed to resolve their differences in person, one bringing along another member for support.

"The argument quickly escalated from verbal to physical; pushing, slapping, hair pulling and finally both on the ground, briefly unconscious, all despite the efforts of bystanders trying to intervene."

 

A mother's group post has ended in punches.
One woman needed a scan for a possible brain injury and the other X-rays for a shoulder injury as well as treatment for cuts, bruising and swelling to her arms, upper body and neck.

Police said they had taken out a Personal Violence Order for one against the other as investigations continue.

People on Facebook were quick to comment, with several saying the women weren't setting a good example for their kids.

There have been 7711 confirmed cases of coronavirus around the world.

The new virus has now infected more people in China than were sickened during the 2002-03 SARS outbreak.

On Wednesday, the number of cases in China jumped to 5974, surpassing the 5327 people diagnosed with SARS.

The death toll, which rose to 170 on Thursday, is lower than the 348 people who died in China from SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome.

There have been seven cases diagnosed in Australia, with dozens of people tested.

