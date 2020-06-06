Menu
Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg has acknowledged staff unrest over the company's handling of posts by Donald Trump, and says there'll be a review of policies.
Politics

Facebook review after Trump post backlash

6th Jun 2020 11:31 AM

After days of criticism from staff past and present, social network Facebook says it is looking at improving content policies, while building products to advance racial justice.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg announced the moves on Friday in response to ongoing protests in the United States.

Zuckerberg's post comes after Facebook faced widespread backlash, including from its own employees, over its decision to leave up controversial posts from President Donald Trump.

"I know many of you think we should have labelled the President's posts in some way last week", Zuckerberg said in a blog post, referring to his decision to not remove an inflammatory post by Trump containing the phrase "when the looting starts, the shooting starts."

Meanwhile Facebook has now followed Twitter in pulling down a video uploaded by Donald Trump's re-election campaign due to copyright-infringement.

The video show images of George Floyd, memorials to him and crowds of protesters and rioters, with Trump's voice saying "The memory of George Floyd is being dishonoured by rioters, looters and anarchists."

The copyright owner of an image in the video notified Facebook of the infringement.

Originally published as Facebook review after Trump post backlash

