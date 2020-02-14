Facebook stalker’s prior sexual assault has haunting return

ONLINE HARASSMENT: Alfred Ratukove pleaded guilty to unlawful stalking 11 years after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a different victim.

A GATTON man who stalked a woman and sexually assaulted her 11 years ago has struck again - this time bombarding a Somerset woman with unwanted attention through Facebook.

When a former colleague of his moved away to take a job at another town, Alfred Ratukove, 48, tracked her down on social media.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard Ratukove and the woman only worked together briefly and were "casual acquaintances".

When the woman went to the local police, she told them Ratukove had joined the Facebook group of the company she was now working for.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor told the court the woman said Ratukove had contacted her through the page on multiple occasions.

"He asked her who he was speaking to and made comments to her about photographs she appeared in," Sgt Windsor said.

"He also found her on messenger and sent her a message telling her he admired her photos on Facebook."

Ratukove also sent the woman a friend request to her personal account.

The court heard Ratukove had previously stalked a woman

"In 2009, he was charged with stalking, burglary and assault after breaking into the same person's residence and phoning her on a number of occasions, turning up at her residence over a period of time, before breaking into her room and assaulting her in the early hours of the morning," Sgt Windsor said.

He told Magistrate Kay Ryan he didn't want the Fiji national charged with the same offence twice - but said it was important to note his past for context.

Ratukove's lawyer said his client had been "playing around with his phone" when he made contact with the woman on Facebook.

"He said, in hindsight, it was a stupid thing to do and he is remorseful," the lawyer said.

"He has deleted any Facebook contact detail for the complainant."

Ratukove's actions cost him $500 and he has been served a one year restraining order, which prevents him from contacting the woman.

Ms Ryan told Ratukove she noted he had already been punished for what he did a decade ago, but said he should not be contacting the woman at all, ever again.

A conviction was recorded.