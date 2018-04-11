Zuckerberg testifies: 'It was my mistake and I’m sorry.'

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (C) on Capitol Hill ahead of his testimony before US Congress. Picture: Getty

FACEBOOK founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has arrived on Capitol Hill for his moment of reckoning over flagrant privacy breaches on the world's most popular social network.

Mr Zuckerberg, wearing a blue suit and tie, sat still and showed little expression on his face, quietly nodding a greeting at some of the senators facing him.

A huge media pack was waiting for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Picture: AFP

The first speaker was Senator John Thune, Senate Commerce Committee Chairman, who said Facebook was an "American dream" that was threatening to turn into a "nightmare".

"Facebook's incredible reach is why we are today," he said.

"One reason that so many people are worried about this incident is because of what it says about how Facebook works.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill. Picture: AP

"How will you protect user's data, how will you inform users about the changes that you are making and how do you intend to proactively stop harmful conduct instead of being forced to respond to it?," he said.

The embattled billionaire has been cramming with image consultants in preparation for the testimony, the final leg in a week-long apology tour after it was revealed 87 million accounts were breached by a shadowy political firm.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington DC. Picture: AP

The appearance is Mr Zuckerberg's first in Washington despite numerous calls for him to testify before congress. In the past Facebook has sent lawyers in his stead.

He will face scrutiny inside the crowded hearing room from 44 senators who will each have four minutes to ask questions.

The high stakes sitting has implications for Facebook's share price and the future of the company, with a poor performance possibly inviting further government scrutiny and even regulation of his company.

Some of what Mr Zuckerberg will say was contained in an introductory statement released yesterday, in which he begins by defining the company he founded in 2007 as an "idealistic" and "optimistic" platform to connect people.

"But it's clear now that we didn't do enough to prevent these tools from being used for harm as well," he will say.

"That goes for fake news, foreign interference in elections, and hate speech as well as developers and data privacy.

"We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake.

"It was my mistake and I'm sorry. I started Facebook, I run it, and I'm responsible for what happens here."

It comes as Facebook - which has 2 billion users worldwide - was to begin issuing warnings to the 300,000 Australians swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal, telling them their personal information was harvested and sold.

They are among more than 87 million Facebook users whose data was used to try to influence foreign elections.

One hundred cardboard cutouts of Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg stand outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC to raise awareness of fake accounts spreading disinformation on Facebook. Picture: AFP

The messages revealed for the first time what information was taken from them. In most cases this was their public profile, including their date of birth, location and likes, according to the message.

However, the messages did not include an apology to users, rather a statement on the importance of keeping their data safe.

Mr Zuckerberg faces a hostile reception on Capitol Hill, where politicians will drill down on what the network knew about the breaches and also why it did not tell users when it first learned of them in 2015.

Facebook is trying to address its latest privacy scandal after the Cambridge Analytica data leak.

Some in Washington are framing the breach as an opportunity to push for increased regulation of the web.

"The message that I wanted to convey to him (is) that if we don't rein in the misuse of social media, none of us are going to have any privacy anymore," said Florida Senator Bill Nelson after meeting with Mr Zuckerberg.

"My sense is that he takes this seriously because he knows there will be a hard look at regulation."

Mr Zuckerberg will pledge to hire an additional 5000 staff in security, which "will significantly impact our profitability going forward".

Mr Zuckerberg, 33, is the sixth richest man in the world with a net worth of $US63 billion ($81 billion) according to Forbes. As chairman, CEO and founder, he holds enormous control of the company.

At the age of 20, he built Facebook with some college friends, launching it as site for Harvard students only in 2004 before launching the public network in 2007.