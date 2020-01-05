Fading Sarai will see off best of swell

TC Sarai off Fiji produced the first point swell of the season 3-4ft on the outer points midweek.

The sand is moving around with First Point now showing signs of coming back to life after months with a deep hole through the break.

The variable onshore winds took the edge off of the lines, however there was the odd section standing up, Boiling Pot the pick. Its super crowded in the water, helmets on and some care is needed, if it looks dicey then don’t go.

The swell is on the way down this weekend with the open beaches down grading to 2-3ft.

The 5am crew will have the cleanest of what’s on offer with lighter N winds early picking up later in the day.

The morning low tides could produce a few small point waves as the last of the east swell sadly fades out by Sunday.

Next week the NE wind pattern sets back in with the open beaches from North Sunshine to hang-gliders the best bet at around 1-2ft with early light winds increasing to 10-15knots later each day.

The swell will be soft so pull out your high volume boards to get your wave count up. There are plenty of banks on the open beaches with mid-day low tide peaks to spread the holiday crowd out.

A long shot low down south might kick up a SE swell change that could push into our swell window late next week.

It would be a short lived pulse for a day but enough to keep Noosa surfers interested and ready for the next trade swell. Keep your eye on this system.

Noosa World Surfing Reserve in conjunction with the Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club will be running a free CPR course for all boardriders during January 2020.

Local boardriders are often the first responders to a drowning emergency, especially around at the national park and along the northern beach stretches, so it pays to have these lifesaving skills.

If you are interested in taking up the offer go to www.noosaworldsurfingreserve.com.au hit the contact tab and register your interest.

Good Surfing, ‘happy hollow days’ and here’s hoping you get more than a head dip over the break.

Surf Report

with Sideways Surf Noosa