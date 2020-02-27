Fairytale magic for all at Moscow Ballet performance

Moscow Ballet La Classique is bringing their Company Production of Sleeping Beauty to regional Australia in March.

SEE what a ballet performance from one of the most illustrious companies in the world looks like when Moscow Ballet La Classique returns to regional Australia next month.

La Classique was founded in 1990 by director Elik Melikov.

With its artistic ballet mastery, lavish costumes and magnificent stage sets, La Classique will take audiences on a mystical journey to the fairytale world of Sleeping Beauty.

Moscow Ballet La Classique invites the whole family to an evening of spectacular ballet bringing to life Tchaikovsky's popular score.

In this two-act fairytale, La Classique will capture the imagination, the passion and the magic of Sleeping Beauty.

Choreographer Aziza Guseynova said it would be a hugely enjoyable show for ballet lovers of all ages.

"Ballet is the art comprising dancing and music," she said.

"Mixed with stage design and choreography. It's a great experience for those who regularly watch ballet.

"If it's your first time, we hope it will be a cultural shock."

Chief administrator and choreographer Andrey Lyapin.

The production will feature two sets of historical costumes covering the time skip between the princess falling into her deep sleep and reawakening years later.

Ms Guseynova said she hoped young Australian ballet performers would get something out of seeing a fully-realised production from the company.

"To my mind, it's a core to bring the children at least one time to see a classical ballet performance," she said.

"It's quite large in its understanding of its opportunity, the beauty of communication of feeling and themes.

Tickets are on sale now.

"The atmosphere and beauty of the production will be very refreshing for the children."

The company is normally comprised of 60 dancers, but Ms Guseynova said it would only be 40 on the tour, otherwise it would be impossible to perform in some of the smaller theatres.

La Classique's Sleeping Beauty plays Cairns on March 21, Gladstone on March 25, Maryborough on March 26, Caloundra on March 27, Toowoomba on March 28, HOTA Gold Coast on March 29 and Lismore on March 30 and 31.