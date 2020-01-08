Fairytale show to cast its spell these school holidays

THE childhood classic Sleeping Beauty will have you dancing in your seat as you enter a world of Once Upon A Dream.

Susan Dearnley is back in the director’s seat creating another fun classic English Pantomime currently showing at Noosa Arts Theatre.

Sleeping Beauty has all the essential ingredients of song, dance, slapstick, innuendo and

contemporary music and comedy references.

“We have a hero, a princess, a good fairy and an evil nemesis plus a funny man to bring the house down,” Noosa Arts Theatre’s Tania Nash said.

Sleeping Beauty tells the story of Princess Aurora, played by Sabre Barr, who by a single

spell is put to sleep for 100 years.

Doomed by fate, only a Prince’s (Angus Alexander) sweet kiss can break the spell and awaken the sleeping beauty.

“This show is a must for the whole family.”

Ms Dearnley was born for the stage, elocution and drama lessons at five years old, completions in acting across the south of England, she won her first challenge cup at age six with a solo mime. She was in Pantomime at 12, then toured the UK and Europe as a professional dancer.

She has been “the props lady” for almost every show at Noosa Arts Theatre,

and is involved in just about every production in some way. Her favourite thing is

to direct the annual pantomime.

“Not just the kids, but the entire family will have an uproarious time at this

pantomime.”

“This pantomime is completely packed to the brim with music, songs,

completely chaotically funny scenes with all your friends from Sleeping

Beauty.”

DATES

Saturdays at 11am and 2pm - January 11 and 18

Sundays at 1pm and 4pm - January 12 and 19

All tickets $16 at the box office, 163 Weyba Road, Noosaville, phone, 5449 9343 or email, info@noosaartstheatre.org.au