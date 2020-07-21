Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Counterfeit cash and drugs were seized after a car search conducted by Noosa Police.
Counterfeit cash and drugs were seized after a car search conducted by Noosa Police.
Crime

Fake money, dangerous drugs seized in dramatic arrest

Matt Collins
21st Jul 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man will face court after police allegedly found him in possession of dangerous drugs and a significant amount of counterfeit cash at the weekend.

Police have charged a 32-year-old Tewantin man after he was intercepted in a car on Sunshine Beach Rd on Saturday, July 18.

DNA match catches out Subway armed robber

The man was approached after being seen by police allegedly behaving suspiciously.

Police searched the man and allegedly found dangerous drugs and property.

Along with the drugs misuse offence, he was also charged with an offence of possession of counterfeit money under the Crimes (Currency) Act 1981 after $650.00 in counterfeit $50.00 notes was allegedly discovered during the search.

The man is due to appear in the Noosa Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, August 11.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

counterfeit money fake money noosa crime noosa police
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fighting fund emerges in battle for Noosa’s high ground

        premium_icon Fighting fund emerges in battle for Noosa’s high ground

        Council News A fight to “save Noosa Hill” is looming as residents look for donations to help council defend its refusal of a subdivision at a sought after pocket.

        Qld push to scrap NAPLAN, give teachers extra leave

        premium_icon Qld push to scrap NAPLAN, give teachers extra leave

        Education State Government proposal to scrap NAPLAN, change working conditions

        How Noosa businesses have weathered COVID-19

        premium_icon How Noosa businesses have weathered COVID-19

        Business Noosa Council said almost 80 per cent of businesses remained open during the most...

        Police taser man after officer threatened with timber

        premium_icon Police taser man after officer threatened with timber

        Crime Police expect to charge a man with serious assault after an incident in Noosaville...