Fake travel flyers doing the rounds

BEWARE: Gerry Griffiths, of Noosaville, with a copy of the scam brochure. Alan Lander

IT'S an indictment upon our corporate, political, civic and social institutions that these days we accept scam practices as "just part of life”, with trust in all our once-hallowed societal cornerstones at an all-time low.

Most of these scams, with the exception of some amusing correspondence primarily from Nigeria, comes via emails, phones and social media.

But Noosaville man Gerry Griffiths has advised Noosa News of a seemingly new tactic - holiday offers and scratchie wins from a Malaysian travel club company, through "snail mail”, complete with collectable international stamps on the envelope.

"It was actually personally addressed to my partner,” Mr Griffiths said.

"I've no idea how they got her address.”

Inside the package the householder receives a stylish flyer headlined "Passionate Rose Travel - travel to make memories all around the world” which also contains two scratch-and-win cards, presumably to make the recipient even richer and ready to partake of said holiday offer.

Needless to say, one card will see you "win” some ridiculously high sum which requires the householder to send it back and part with some of their hard-earned in order to further facilitate the scam.

"It's the quality that's impressive,” Mr Griffiths said, remarking on the brochure's expensive feel and spelling error-free professional blurb, which could impress the unwary.

"So I felt it might be advisable to alert the public.”

So, gentle readers, be warned. And welcome to international business, 21st century-style.