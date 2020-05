A man has been airlifted to hospital following a fall onto rocks in Noosa this morning.

A MAN has been airlifted to hospital with serious leg injuries after falling on to rocks in Noosa this morning.

QAS spokeswoman advised a rescue helicopter had taken the man, aged in his 50s, to Noosa Hospital at 8.52am on Sunday, May 24.

Earlier, paramedics were treating the patient after he had fallen onto rocks off Park Rd in Noosa Heads at 6.13am.

The man was in a stable condition.