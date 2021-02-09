Fallen officer’s fiancee welcomes baby after crash

The fianceé of a brave police officer who was killed in a motorcycle crash months before their wedding, has welcomed their baby boy.

Constable Aaron Vidal, 28, was hit and killed on June 18 last year by a ute in Rouse Hill after completing his duties at the Sydney City Police Area Command.

Etzio, who was born last month, is proudly pictured alongside his father's police hat as one of the last links he will have to his dad.

Etzio Vidal was born in January 2021.

Const. Vidal spent four years in the Defence Force then, four years ago, followed his father into the police force where they worked alongside each other at the Day Street Police Station in the CBD.

His fiancée Jessica announced at his funeral last year that she was pregnant with their only child.

NSW Police Legacy chairman Detective Superintendent Gary Merryweather, who held the couple's child for the first time, said he welcomed Etzio into the world but with "mixed emotions".

"We are so happy and grateful that Etzio is a healthy and gorgeous baby boy, but we are saddened that he will never get to be nurtured and cared for by his father Aaron," Det Merryweather said.

"NSW Police Legacy will never replace the void in Etzio's life, but we are here to ensure he and Jess are always supported and remain part of the police family, ensuring Aaron's legacy and commitment to protect the community will never be forgotten."

Constable Aaron Vidal (L) with his father, Chief Inspector David Vidal.

A fundraiser has been organised by NSW Police Legacy, with all money raised going towards supporting the newborn. To donate, click here.

Rapper Tommy Balla, 37, of The Ponds, is facing two charges over the serious crash.

Police allege Mr Balla ran a red light and fatally struck Const. Vidal.

According to police documents, it is alleged Mr Balla was driving "negligently" and "in a manner dangerous to other persons" when the crash took place.

He will return to Parramatta court on Thursday.

Originally published as Fallen officer's fiancee welcomes baby after crash