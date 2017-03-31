Fallen trees cleared as clean-up begins

Noosa was hit hard by the wild weather

COUNCIL work crews are clearing fallen trees this morning as the clean-up following ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie continues.

Noosa's Local Disaster Coordinator Alan 'Fox' Rogers said residents could dispose of green waste for free at Council's waste facilities today and over the weekend, to help with the clean-up.

The Eumundi Road landfill, and Cooroy and Pomona Transfer Stations are open until 5pm today, with normal hours to resume tomorrow.

The Eumundi Road landfill closes at 5pm on weekends. The Cooroy and Pomona Transfer Stations close at 1pm on weekends.

The majority of Council offices and facilities are open today, except for the Cooroy Library and The J, which are still without power.

"Council's Tewantin offices, the Noosaville Library, Noosa Aquatic Centre and Noosa Community Support are all open, however the mobile library won't be operating today," Mr Rogers said.

He urged residents relying on generators, due to power outages, not to operate them in enclosed spaces.

"It's vital that generators are used only in well-ventilated areas to prevent against carbon monoxide build up," Mr Rogers said.

"Two people have already been hospitalised in the greater Sunshine Coast region after inhaling fumes from generators."

Check Noosa Council's Facebook page www.facebook.com/noosacouncil and website www.noosa.qld.gov.au for updates, as well as the Bureau of Meteorology's website www.bom.gov.au for the latest weather updates.