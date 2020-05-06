Falls confirms 2020 festival but with a twist

MUSIC festival co-producers Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco have confirmed Falls will go ahead this summer.

In a letter sent to the festival's punters, the producers confirmed they are working towards Falls Festival Dec 2020 / Jan 2021, featuring a limited edition, all Australian lineup.

"As Australia heads towards the recovery phase of COVID-19, we have decided to move forward with optimism, and work towards presenting our Dec 2020 / Jan 2021 event in a way that will best bolster Australia's live music industry,' they said in a statement.

>>> PHOTOS from last year's festival

Organisers said special "home grown" edition of Falls will ensure that money stays in our local economy, "providing maximum financial benefit for the Australian music community - artists, management, crew, agents, roadies, production etc - as well as the thousands of contractors and suppliers who rely on our events for their income."

"We have some of the most exciting acts in the world and this Falls Festival 2020/21 will also raise funds for Support Act, a charity that provides essential services to our music industry workers."

Support Act has recently been inundated with requests recently from workers who have been severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Health and safety is always our number one priority, so as the recovery process begins and more information becomes available, we will continue working with and taking direction from the health authorities," organisers said.

Neon colours at Falls Festival Byron Bay 2019/20.

"But today we're letting you know that while we're living in strange times, we're choosing the bright side.

" Our team is moving ahead and we hope we'll be seeing you all in December/January for an all Aussie edition of Falls Festival."

The Northern Rivers leg of the festival is held annually at North Byron Parklands in Yelgun.

Falls Festival 20/21 will be the 28th version of the event. For details visit https://fallsfestival.com/