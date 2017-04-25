27°
News

Families honour their history of service

Amber Macpherson | 25th Apr 2017 12:16 PM
Tracy Matesich, Catherine McNally, Frank McNally and Paul Matesich attended the Tewantin march and service.
Tracy Matesich, Catherine McNally, Frank McNally and Paul Matesich attended the Tewantin march and service. Amber Macpherson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TEWANTIN'S Anzac Day march and service was rich with history, as veterans and families came out to honour those who fought for the life we enjoy today.

From World War I to East Timor, each ex-service man and woman had a connection to wars fought in modern history, bound by the mateship forged on the battlefields.

Frank McNally attended the service to lay a wreath for his father, a Queenslander who fought at Gallipoli in the ninth battalion.

Mr McNally said his father, William McNally, was only one of few men in his battalion to return from war.

"After Gallipoli, there was only 100 survivors,” Mr McNally said.

"He still had shrapnel in his leg when he came home. He used to show me.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Mr McNally was born after his father returned from war.

Mr McNally said he planned on following his family history of service and had begun training to fight in World War II, but missed out "by weeks”.

"The War ended before I could be sent there,” Mr McNally said.

"I missed out on being trained as a pilot. After that, I was too old for national service.”

Mr McNally marched with his children who are also ex-service personnel.

"We like to think today is special for us,” daughter Tracy Matesich said.

"We call it the family crest - we've all been involved in the services in a way.”

Vietnam veteran John Clark came up from Coolangatta to visit family and march in the Tewantin service.

"I joined the Navy when I was 17, and that was the age you could join,” Mr Clark said.

"(Anzac Day) is about remembrance - that's what it means. It means a lot.”

It was a hot and humid morning as veterans and families marched down Poinciana Ave from 9am.

Two World War II veterans came out to join the procession, proudly displaying their medals on their chest.

As an old war plane and an F1 roared overhead, for a moment the crowd could vividly imagine the ear-piercing sounds of battle men and women heard in wars past, and continue to hear in wars today.

Noosa News

Topics:  anzac day anzac day 2017 tewantin tewantin-noosa rsl veterans world war i world war ii

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Families honour their history of service

Families honour their history of service

From World War I to East Timor, each ex-service man and woman had a connection to wars fought in modern history, bound by mateship forged on the battlefields.

Digital connections explored at #NoosaConnects

Shanna Douglas and Darrell Edwards from Regional Development Australia Sunshine Coast with Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington at the #NoosaConnects Digital networking event.

#NoosaConnects draws hundreds to learn more about digital services

Many more turn out for dawn's warm greeting of Tewantin Anzacs

Piper Don Drysdale at the Tewantin dawn service.

Dawn service in Tewantin moves the many early risers

Ted O'Brien hits the road

ON THE ROAD: Member for Fairfax Ted O'Brien was out and about listening to the community about issues affecting regional towns.

Fairfax MP hits the road to hear about issues facing communities

Local Partners

Sharing the bond of war

Support for Anzac Day is growing, but RSL sub-branch president says young veterans need to come forward.

Families honour their history of service

Tracy Matesich, Catherine McNally, Frank McNally and Paul Matesich attended the Tewantin march and service.

Hundreds march through Tewantin at the Anzac Day morning service

City teen is The Voice's first Muslim contestant

KNOCKOUT: USQ film student Brittania Clifford-Pugh will make her national television debut in The Voice's blind auditions this Wednesday night.

'It all happened on a whim'

REVEALED: When TK Maxx will open in Toowoomba

European chain department store TK Maxx is opening in Toowoomba on Saturday, May, 6.

The global megastore has revealed when it will open its doors

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

Billionaire Elon Musk and Amber Heard hit Shingle Inn

Actor Amber Heard and billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk have begun enjoying Queensland.

New Netflix doco on JonBenet Ramsay's death makes huge claim

A new documentary will air claims that child beauty queen JonBenet Ramsay was murdered by a paedo sex ring.

New claims that JonBenet Ramsay was killed by a paedophile sex ring

Movie review: Guardians Of the Galaxy Vol. 2 delivers on all fronts

Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and Drax (Dave Bautista) in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2.

Does Guardians Vol. 2 live up to high expectations set by original?

Sir Elton John hospitalised with rare infection

CROCODILE ROCKER: Sir Elton John will head to Mackay in September for the first stop of his Australian tour.

Elton John cancels shows after becoming violently ill.

Sunshine Coast singers out to turn chairs on The Voice

NEXT BIG THING? Tune in to see Glasshouse Mountains folk artist Benjamin James Caldwell on The Voice.

Do our Coast folk singers have what it takes to turn judges' chairs?

Former Glee star Lea Michele posts nude selfie to Instagram

Former Glee star Lea Michele has posted a very revealing snapshot

Gold Logie winner defends Molly Meldrum's Logies hijack

Samuel Johnson has defended Molly Meldrum after Logies speech

Let Me Entertain You!

2 Hillcrest Court, Beerwah 4519

House 5 3 2 Contact Agent

Super-sized family living with all the 'bells and whistles' is on offer with this superb Beerwah entertainer, located in a quiet neighbourhood, and showcasing a...

Exclusive address for sale in heart of Mooloolaba - Have been given clear instructions to SELL!!

1/49 River Esplanade, Mooloolaba 4557

Unit 2 2 2 Offers over...

What a desirable location in an exclusive, quiet pocket of central Mooloolaba, this tightly held apartment/townhouse could be exactly what you have been waiting...

Make the Everyday a Holiday...

303/111 Bulcock Street, Caloundra 4551

Unit 2 2 1 Auction

When you live in an iconic holiday destination, why not exploit that holiday feel here in this standout apartment in the heart of Caloundra. Instructions are clear...

A Bargain in Buderim

3 Kimbarra Court, Buderim 4556

House 3 2 2 $459,000

There are not many bargains left in Buderim, but this is one of them. Currently set up as dual living, this property screams POTENTIAL. Either an affordable option...

PRESENT ALL OFFERS - GREAT VALUE!!!!!

24 Savannah Court, Bli Bli 4560

House 4 2 1 $430,000+

** Open Saturday 11.00 - 11.30am ** Motivated Sellers - present all offers ARE YOU LOOKING TO GET INTO THE MARKET - THIS IS THE PERFECT HOUSE! This spacious...

Price Reduction Owner Is Committed Elsewhere!!

12 Possum Place, Nambour 4560

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Located in the popular "Pine Tree Rise" estate is this near new home on a fully fenced 601m2 corner block, offering stylish, comfortable family living of the...

A True Buderim Landmark Sale

42-54 Brecon Crescent, Buderim 4556

House 9 4 17 Auction

A classic Buderim property, that will both excite and surprise. Brecon Crescent is an amazing combination of a large residence, guest house and buildings on...

Views to Noosa and walk to Cotton Tree

706/14-20 Aerodrome Road, Maroochydore 4558

Unit 2 2 1 $599,000

If you appreciate style and quality you will be wowed by this complex. From the moment you enter this apartment your gaze will automatically be drawn to the...

Great Retirement living or superb investment?

21/26 Yinni Street, Maroochydore 4558

Unit 2 2 1 $250,000

This rare opportunity to buy into a purpose built strata title Retirement Village is yours. You just need to decide how you are going to utilise it. Set perfectly...

Elevated Family Home with Sweeping Views

8 Buderim Pines Drive, Buderim 4556

House 4 3 2 $555,000

This beautifully presented brick home has sweeping views and offers a wonderful lifestyle. Large enough to cater for a growing family, the functional floor plan...

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

Living life to the full

Noosa Heads home has great design, easy-living floorplan

The perfect house alternative

Two-level living with blue-water ocean views at Noosa

Life on the range

Classic country home on 0.84ha in heart of Noosa hinterland

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!