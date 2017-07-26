25°
Families land new home but some want to stay on

Peter Gardiner | 25th Jul 2017 7:10 AM
MOVING ON: Johns Landing permanent residents Snow and Wazza are still looking to relocate somewhere.
MOVING ON: Johns Landing permanent residents Snow and Wazza are still looking to relocate somewhere. Peter Gardiner

UP TO 30 residents, including Snow, Wazza and three families, are still looking for alternative low-cost accommodation as Noosa's unofficial housing refuge, the Johns Landing campsite, prepares to close down at the end of October.

Johns Landing permanent resident Snow, a "Jack-of -all -trades”, said he has nowhere lined up to move, but will probably head back out west after having spent most of his savings.

His mate Wazza has been a resident of about four years and would prefer to be staying put. He has nowhere to go, but said "it's not worth worrying about”.

Noosa Council community services director Alan 'Fox' Rogers has confirmed the sale of this 49 hectare picturesque Noosa River site is going ahead amid a concerted effort to re-home many long-term residents who might be otherwise homeless.

Mr Rogers said "a round table” of council, government, church and welfare representatives have been working since March to transition these families into new accommodation and have found alternative stays for 49-50 people.

"There were probably about 29 children out there and we have been successful in finding accommodation for the families and about 21 of those children,” Mr Rogers said.

"We've tried to find accommodation within easy distance of schools and networks that those children have. We've tried to place those children in and around Tewantin and perhaps down the Coast as far as Mt Coolum.

"Other people who have moved on have moved further afield, some have moved up to Ayr, some have moved to Rockhampton ... some have gone down to Beerwah and some have just gone.”

Mr Rogers said there had been a range of responses from residents to the council purchase for environmental restoration purposes.

"Some people have taken the opportunity, some people are angry, some people don't even want to really think about it,” he said.

"These people face a lot of issues, you know their lives aren't simple.”

