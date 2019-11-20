Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien and Sunshine Butterflies members cut a ribbon to celebrate the $104,000 in federal funding.
Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien and Sunshine Butterflies members cut a ribbon to celebrate the $104,000 in federal funding.
News

Family Central a new Butterflies reality

Alan Lander
20th Nov 2019 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SUNSHINE Butterflies disability support organisation at Coorooibah welcomed Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack to its McKinnon Drive base to acknowledge $100,000-plus in Stronger Communities funding to help create the new Family Central building.

The project is complete and overall funding included the commonwealth investing $104,657, Noosa Council contributing $19,600, Sunshine Butterflies $66,743 and Bendigo Bank $9000.

“Family Central has given us the opportunity to offer paces to families and individuals with disabilities,” Sunshine Butterflies’ Synda Turnbull said.

“It’s somewhere private to be able to talk to people, also a space that occupational and other therapists and counselling services have been able to operate from.

“We also have a nice, private boardroom and of course the beautiful office space that we’ve now [already] out-grown.

“So because of the funding we would still be in our small, green shed.”

Wide Bay MP Llew O’Brien said it was “a huge honour” to be present for the occasion.

“You say thank you to us, but we say thank you to you,” Mr O’Brien said.

“The work you guys do is just on another level, and it’s my privilege to be part of what you do.”

Mr McCormack said the funding would “go towards Sunshine Butterflies’ excellent work, promoting wellbeing, independence and inclusion in the community”.

“I’m pleased the government has provided this funding to help Sunshine Butterflies increase membership and referrals to meet current and future demand, improving the quality of life of people with disabilities in Noosa,” he said.

Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teeing off to grow business venture

        premium_icon Teeing off to grow business venture

        News Golf has been a part of Ellesha Michie’s life for as long as she can remember. Now the coach is hoping to continue driving her passion through teaching others.

        Noosa gig guide

        Noosa gig guide

        News Your guide to live music in Noosa across the weekend.

        Tewantin first to listen to pitch by would-be mayor

        premium_icon Tewantin first to listen to pitch by would-be mayor

        Council News Noosa mayoral race starts to warm up with candidate’s listening tour at a public...

        Organ-ic fingers to entertain Pomona

        Organ-ic fingers to entertain Pomona

        News World-renowned Scottish keyboardist David Gray is coming to town.