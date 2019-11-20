Family Central a new Butterflies reality

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien and Sunshine Butterflies members cut a ribbon to celebrate the $104,000 in federal funding.

SUNSHINE Butterflies disability support organisation at Coorooibah welcomed Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack to its McKinnon Drive base to acknowledge $100,000-plus in Stronger Communities funding to help create the new Family Central building.

The project is complete and overall funding included the commonwealth investing $104,657, Noosa Council contributing $19,600, Sunshine Butterflies $66,743 and Bendigo Bank $9000.

“Family Central has given us the opportunity to offer paces to families and individuals with disabilities,” Sunshine Butterflies’ Synda Turnbull said.

“It’s somewhere private to be able to talk to people, also a space that occupational and other therapists and counselling services have been able to operate from.

“We also have a nice, private boardroom and of course the beautiful office space that we’ve now [already] out-grown.

“So because of the funding we would still be in our small, green shed.”

Wide Bay MP Llew O’Brien said it was “a huge honour” to be present for the occasion.

“You say thank you to us, but we say thank you to you,” Mr O’Brien said.

“The work you guys do is just on another level, and it’s my privilege to be part of what you do.”

Mr McCormack said the funding would “go towards Sunshine Butterflies’ excellent work, promoting wellbeing, independence and inclusion in the community”.

“I’m pleased the government has provided this funding to help Sunshine Butterflies increase membership and referrals to meet current and future demand, improving the quality of life of people with disabilities in Noosa,” he said.