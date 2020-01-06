Family circus fun to make Noosa laugh

LAUGH: Comedy Circus Stunt Show is coming to The J Noosa this January.

GOLD Coast based entertainer Joel is a one-man circus sensation and is heading to Noosa for an event perfect for the family.

The J Noosa will host this school holiday event, full of international award-winning magic, juggling and comedy.

Joel has been entertaining audiences internationally for more than 20 years with insane physical circus stunts, incredible magic and side-splitting stand-up comedy.

Based in Australia, Joel performs more than 300 shows a year at international events, festivals and functions.

More than just another magician or juggler, Joel combines unbelievable circus skills with hilarious comedy and interactive audience participation that always leaves his audiences asking for more!

He has been seen on Australian TV, performing for The Today Show, Sunrise and The Great Day Out.

Comedy Circus Stunt Show will be on stage on Wednesday, January 15 at 11am.

Ticket price is $20 entry or $18 per person for groups of 4+.

Buy online at www.thej.com.au/comedy-circus/.

The one-man circus will go on for one hour.