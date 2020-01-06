Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
LAUGH: Comedy Circus Stunt Show is coming to The J Noosa this January.
LAUGH: Comedy Circus Stunt Show is coming to The J Noosa this January.
News

Family circus fun to make Noosa laugh

6th Jan 2020 6:00 PM

GOLD Coast based entertainer Joel is a one-man circus sensation and is heading to Noosa for an event perfect for the family.

The J Noosa will host this school holiday event, full of international award-winning magic, juggling and comedy.

Joel has been entertaining audiences internationally for more than 20 years with insane physical circus stunts, incredible magic and side-splitting stand-up comedy.

Based in Australia, Joel performs more than 300 shows a year at international events, festivals and functions.

More than just another magician or juggler, Joel combines unbelievable circus skills with hilarious comedy and interactive audience participation that always leaves his audiences asking for more!

He has been seen on Australian TV, performing for The Today Show, Sunrise and The Great Day Out.

Comedy Circus Stunt Show will be on stage on Wednesday, January 15 at 11am.

Ticket price is $20 entry or $18 per person for groups of 4+.

Buy online at www.thej.com.au/comedy-circus/.

The one-man circus will go on for one hour.

comedy circus school holidays noosa the j noosa whats on noosa
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Small town in shock after tragic lawnmower death

        premium_icon Small town in shock after tragic lawnmower death

        News A small Sunshine Coast community has been left devastated after the tragic loss of a “beautiful” woman in a ride-on lawnmower accident on Saturday.

        We need to save every drop

        premium_icon We need to save every drop

        News Call for water savings as the big dry drags on and on.

        Residents appeal to environment minister over flight paths

        premium_icon Residents appeal to environment minister over flight paths

        News New flight path action goes right to the top.

        Bridging the Hastings St traffic problem

        premium_icon Bridging the Hastings St traffic problem

        News Call for a bridge crossing to Noosa Pde to end the Hastings St traffic build up.