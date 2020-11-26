Family devastated as Sarge’s death order carried out

Kara Chaplin, from Cooroy Mountain, said Sarge was a gentle family dog with her young kids.

A Coast family has been left heartbroken after their staffy cross Sarge was destroyed at Sunshine Coast Council's animal pound.

His demise on Thursday morning did stop supporters from signing an online petition to save him, with signatures rolling in hours after his death.

More than 11,290 wellwishers had shown support for owner Kara Chaplin who last Friday had unsuccessfully sought leave to appeal the death sentence in the Supreme Court.

Ms Chaplin and her two young children are still trying to come to terms with the loss.

Sarge was declared dangerous in 2016 by Noosa Council after attacking and killing a small dog, then seized in Peregian Springs and impounded last year after another fight with a dog.

Sarge was euthanased at the council pound on Thursday.

Ms Chaplin said the family was allowed no visits to Sarge on Thursday.

She received a phone about 10 minutes before the order was carried out.

He died about 9am after Ms Chaplin's appeals to spare the dog were denied.

"I do want to give a special thank you to (councillor) Joe Natoli, he's the only person from that council who spoke to me, he's the only person who reached out," Ms Chaplin said.

"My daughter, she's quite upset … you know, her eyes have filled with tears quite a few times.

"She says she wishes he was here and doesn't know why it had to go that way when there were other options."

Mr Chaplin had been pleading to have Sarge released on to her Noosa Shire property built with special high fencing to ensure the dog was no risk to others.

The Chaplin family has since visited Sarge at the Sunshine Coast Pet Crematorium in Yandina, which will provide a special cremation.

"The support's been overwhelming," Ms Chaplin said.

"It's the little things like that which touch you and that I'm going to remember."