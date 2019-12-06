Family ‘distraught’ after fire tears down hinterland home

A Beerwah family has lost everything after a raging fire destroyed their two-storey home. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

A Beerwah family has lost everything after a raging fire destroyed their two-storey home. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

A BRAVE neighbour ran into a burning building on Thursday to make sure no one was in danger when a Beerwah home went up in flames.

Deborah Nicholson heard what she thought was "firecrackers" from the Peachester Rd home about 4pm and immediately feared the worst.

"There was smoke billowing out of the roof next door," she said.

>> RAGING FIRE DESTROYS TWO-STOREY HOME

Not sure if her neighbours were inside, Ms Nicholson ran to the house after calling triple-0 and flew open the front door, prepared to face the flames to get people to safety.

But luckily, only the family dog was inside, who ran to Ms Nicholson when she arrived.

"I was just hoping no one was there," she said. "The dog was pretty pleased to see me, I'll tell you that.

"It was awful."

A man hosed embers off a neighbouring caravan as a Beerwah home was engulfed by flames. Photo: Contributed

Multiple firefighting crews rushed to the two-storey weatherboard home and found the 15m-tall building engulfed by flames, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.

Paramedics were also called to the fire, but no one required treatment.

The residents, a mother and her teenage son, have lost everything.

Ms Nicholson said her neighbours had gone out for just 20 minutes and came home to find their house "demolished".

"They'd only just gone into Beerwah and they came home and had to pull over while the ambulance went past," she said.

"When they got close enough, they realised it was their house that was going up."

Photos View Photo Gallery

Ms Nicholson said the mother was "distraught" and didn't know what to do.

"She works from home, and everything's gone," she said.

As the fire spread on Thursday, Ms Nicholson feared it would get too close to her property and engulf more homes.

"It actually came under my fence," she said.

"I'm just lucky there was a man who stopped … he had my garden hose and was hosing the top of my van to keep the flames off.

"It just went so quick. (The residents) have lost a car, a shed. Everything's gone."

Investigators returned to the property on Friday morning to assess the widespread damage.

The fire is not being treated as suspicious.