Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been charged after an 11-year-old Pomeranian was killed during an alleged break and enter at a home in Sydney’s southwest.
A man has been charged after an 11-year-old Pomeranian was killed during an alleged break and enter at a home in Sydney’s southwest.
Crime

Family dog killed during alleged break and enter

by Kaitlyn Hudson-O’Farrell
4th Mar 2021 12:17 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man who allegedly killed a family's pet dog while robbing a house in Sydney's south west earlier this year has been charged.

Police allege the home on Glider Ave, Middleton Grange, was broken into between 10:30pm January 30 and 1pm January 31.

The homeowners later came back to their property and found their 11-year-old Pomeranian dead and items including jewellery, electronics and designer clothes allegedly stolen.

A family’s Pomeranian dog was found dead following an alleged break and enter into their home.
A family’s Pomeranian dog was found dead following an alleged break and enter into their home.

Following further inquiries police arrived at a home on Hitter Ave, Mount Pritchard and arrested a 19 year-old man.

He was taken to Liverpool Police Station and charged with stealing less than $60,000 value during break and enter and aggravated animal cruelty.

The 19-year-old man was refused bail to appear in Liverpool Local Court on Thursday.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Family dog killed during alleged break and enter

crime dog police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Six ex-NRL stars set to grace Pirate Park for Falcons trial

        Premium Content Six ex-NRL stars set to grace Pirate Park for Falcons trial

        Rugby League Sunshine Coast Falcons will unleash a near-full strength squad in front of an expected crowd of 1500 in their final hitout before Round 1.

        Bright sparks: College kids wire in to smart travel option

        Premium Content Bright sparks: College kids wire in to smart travel option

        Education Special college project converting old diesel Series 3 Land Rover

        Highworth residents gather to fight proposed village

        Premium Content Highworth residents gather to fight proposed village

        Council News Residents gather to share concerns over proposed retirement village