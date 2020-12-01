Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has pleaded guilty to fraudulently stealing $30,000 from Macsteel.
A woman has pleaded guilty to fraudulently stealing $30,000 from Macsteel.
Crime

Family feud: Sister pleads guilty to fraud

Felicity Ripper
30th Nov 2020 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 62-year-old woman has pleaded guilty on the day of her trial after swindling more than $30,000 from her brother's family business.

Maris Fleming Spencer, from Maroochydore, was due to face trial on Monday after fraudulently stealing money from Macsteel.

Man films genitals of unsuspecting woman

Maroochydore Magistrates Court previously heard Spencer had been employed by the company from 2001 until 2013 and was promoted to company director.

Spencer on Monday pleaded guilty in Maroochydore District Court to one count of fraud to the value of $30,000 or more.

She is due to be sentenced on March 1.

court crime fraud charge macsteel
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast the ‘perfect’ location for new rom-com

        Premium Content Coast the ‘perfect’ location for new rom-com

        Entertainment If a film director was attempting to re-enact scenes from a gloomy London, the sun-drenched ocean backdrop of the Coast seems likes an unusual choice.

        Can you help police identify these people?

        Premium Content Can you help police identify these people?

        News Police have released images of several people they want to speak with in relation...

        Warning as toddler choked in blind cord tragedy

        Premium Content Warning as toddler choked in blind cord tragedy

        News Police say two-year-old girl died when cord wrapped around her neck

        ‘Seriously wrongful’: Noosa agency pays for staff’s conduct

        Premium Content ‘Seriously wrongful’: Noosa agency pays for staff’s conduct

        News Company and shareholders responsible for the actions of employees