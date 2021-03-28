Friends' anxious wait as search continues for missing man

The search for a swimmer who was taken out by a rip at Coolum on Saturday afternoon has resumed. Family and friends wait near the entrance of Stumers Creek. Picture: Patrick Woods.

The search for a swimmer who was taken out by a rip at Coolum on Saturday afternoon has resumed. Family and friends wait near the entrance of Stumers Creek. Picture: Patrick Woods.

Friends and family of Brisbane man missing gathered on the Sunshine Coast beach where he was last seen.

The group was seen gathered underneath a tent as an extensive land and air search continued for the young man last seen in waters off Coolum Beach at 4.30 on Saturday.

Authorities reported the 21-year-old Brisbane man had been swimming with friends when the group was caught in a rip near Stumer's Creek.

Drones used in search for swimmer missing off Coast

Water police and helicopters were involved in the search for the man but it was called off at 8pm for the night.

A land and air search continued on Sunday morning with surf lifesavers using drones in a bid to locate the young man.

In a statement, Surf Life Saving Queensland said lifesavers and a rescue helicopter were continuing to search the water north of Coolum.

"Surf lifesavers in inflatable rescue boats from a nearby patrol immediately responded to the area and commenced a search.

"They were also joined by numerous other services in the search, including the water police and the coast guard."

It was a hectic scene at the beach just before midday with three jet skis, two IRB boats, the water police and the coast guard desperately trying to locate the missing man.

The crew returned to the beach to brief the man's family before resuming their search efforts.

A resident who wished not to be named told the Sunshine Coast Daily he was at the beach on Saturday afternoon when he noticed the commotion.

"I was with the kids, the family out there," he said.

"And then I saw the helicopter come and all the jet skis and it was so late."