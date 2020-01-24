Paint, yoga, sport to make for family fun day

CHILD'S PLAY: Jack B, Sienna S and Sophie P from Bambini Early Childhood Development Centre at Sunshine Beach ahead of the centre's family funfair. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

CHILD'S PLAY: Jack B, Sienna S and Sophie P from Bambini Early Childhood Development Centre at Sunshine Beach ahead of the centre's family funfair. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

IT'S time for tiny tots to leave their cots behind with teddies in tow to embrace lifelong learning and nurture new friendships in 2020.

Bambini Early Childhood Development Centre at Sunshine Beach is inviting people to attend their Family Fun Fair on Saturday, 1 February 2020 from 10am-1pm showcasing the myriad of gifts early learning will give their child.

The 2020 theme is: 'A new year of fun and learning has begun!' and the Family Fun Fair will feature activities like kindy tennis, Billy Buddies football, yoga along with community and local business participants with demonstrations of the play-based early learning curriculum.

Centre manger Lisa Battaglini said both staff and children we're looking forward to the festivities open for the entire community.

"It'll be great, they're really excited," she said.

She said the day would also be a wonderful transition as many of there kindergarten students prepare to start prep next week.

The centre takes children from six weeks to school age and boasts a community atmosphere in addition to a healthy children framework of events, activities, incursions and excursions,

This includes healthy world, healthy food, healthy minds, healthy bodies, healthy families and healthy communities.

The centre is located at 71 Pacific Ave, Sunshine Beach.