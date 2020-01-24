Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CHILD'S PLAY: Jack B, Sienna S and Sophie P from Bambini Early Childhood Development Centre at Sunshine Beach ahead of the centre's family funfair. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa
CHILD'S PLAY: Jack B, Sienna S and Sophie P from Bambini Early Childhood Development Centre at Sunshine Beach ahead of the centre's family funfair. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa
News

Paint, yoga, sport to make for family fun day

24th Jan 2020 10:00 AM

IT'S time for tiny tots to leave their cots behind with teddies in tow to embrace lifelong learning and nurture new friendships in 2020.

Bambini Early Childhood Development Centre at Sunshine Beach is inviting people to attend their Family Fun Fair on Saturday, 1 February 2020 from 10am-1pm showcasing the myriad of gifts early learning will give their child.

The 2020 theme is: 'A new year of fun and learning has begun!' and the Family Fun Fair will feature activities like kindy tennis, Billy Buddies football, yoga along with community and local business participants with demonstrations of the play-based early learning curriculum.

Centre manger Lisa Battaglini said both staff and children we're looking forward to the festivities open for the entire community.

"It'll be great, they're really excited," she said.

She said the day would also be a wonderful transition as many of there kindergarten students prepare to start prep next week.

The centre takes children from six weeks to school age and boasts a community atmosphere in addition to a healthy children framework of events, activities, incursions and excursions,

This includes healthy world, healthy food, healthy minds, healthy bodies, healthy families and healthy communities.

The centre is located at 71 Pacific Ave, Sunshine Beach.

bambini childcare noosa sunshine beach whats on noosa
Noosa News

Just In

    Trump snaps after watching ad

    Trump snaps after watching ad
    • 24th Jan 2020 12:50 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jobs axed as administrator takes over major fashion brand

        premium_icon Jobs axed as administrator takes over major fashion brand

        Business At least 37 of this fashion giant's stores will close as administrators search for a new buyer, cutting jobs and redeploying some workers.

        Kemps call on ‘good old’ Aussie help

        premium_icon Kemps call on ‘good old’ Aussie help

        News A Cooroibah family ‘devastated’ after losing their home to a bushfire are hoping...

        New lager to provide ray of sunshine

        New lager to provide ray of sunshine

        News A local brewery will release a new lager this Australia Day weekend to help raise...

        Why local custodian won’t be celebrating Australia Day

        premium_icon Why local custodian won’t be celebrating Australia Day

        News ‘We don’t celebrate on Anzac Day when we are supposed to be mourning. It is the...