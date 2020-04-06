Family ‘had a minute’ to escape house fire

Megan Redford and Jordan Hill defended their Peregian Beach home as their neighbour's home was destroyed by flames.

Megan Redford and Jordan Hill defended their Peregian Beach home as their neighbour's home was destroyed by flames.

A YOUNG family spent the day salvaging what they could after their Peregian Beach home was destroyed by flames late Sunday night.

Neighbours Jordan Hill and Megan Redford were woken by a tap at the window about 11pm and were shocked at how quickly the fire took off.

"By the time we got out, it took off really fast and it was out of control," Ms Redford said.

"I was thinking 'Where are the fireys?' because they weren't here yet, so it was really stressful."

Mr Hill grabbed a hose as they waited for firefighters to arrive at the two-storey Persimmon Dr home.

"The fire had taken off by then but we thought we could minimise the damage to our property," he said.

"It was just a massive ball of flames.

"I was standing next to our house with a hose until the police told us to get out."

Peregian Fire: A Peregian Beach home is destroyed by fire.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the home was fully involved when firefighters arrived about 11.15pm.

About 20 firefighters worked through the night to extinguish the blaze and protect the neighbouring properties.

The neighbours were permitted to enter their homes about 2.30am.

Police scenes of crime and a fire investigator inspected the home yesterday as the family returned to salvage what they could.

Mr Hill said he spoke to the man who lived at the home, who escaped with his partner and two young children.

"They said by the time they woke up, they had a minute or two to get out and get the kids because the fire started under the house, I believe, and they were upstairs," Mr Hill said.

"By the time they got the kids out, they couldn't get anything else besides some of their stuff in the shed. That's what was left."

Queensland Ambulance Service reported all four family members were uninjured and no one needed treatment or to be taken to hospital.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Mr Hill believed the home was a rental property with owners living interstate.

He said the family had been living at the home for about two months.