Family man killed in tragic highway crash

The 55-year-old Sarina resident was tragically killed on Tuesday afternoon when the work ute he was driving rolled off the Peak Downs Highway at the base of the Eton Range. Photo Lee Constable/ Daily Mercury

LOVED ones will never forget the laugh of Hans Ah Chee.

The family man, avid bowler and Aurizon worker has been remembered as a happy-go-lucky great man.

"No one will ever forget his laugh," Sarina Bowls Club member Rita Hughes said.

Ms Hughes, who regularly bowled with Mr Ah Chee, said he had a unique and "jovial" laugh.

"You could say the slightest thing and hear his laugh," she said.

The death of her bowling partner would also shatter a newly formed Sarina family.

Over 12 months ago, Mr Ah Chee and his wife, Jasmin, began caring for three young children, all under the age of 10.

"He was a gentle loving man," Ms Hughes said.

Sarina Bowls Club manager Louise Takagaki said the entire club was "devastated" by the news.

For 12 years she and Mr Ah Chee had bonded over the bowling green.

"He was a shift worker so he'd duck up here whenever he could," Ms Takagaki said, joking that "the more he drank the better he played bowls".

"He was a happy-go-lucky great man.

"You couldn't ask for a better man.

"Nobody could say a bad word about the man."

Ms Hughes said Mr Ah Chee's death would devastate every one of the 100 members of the Sarina Bowls Club.

Keen bowler Hans Ah Chee after winning a championship round at the Sarina Bowls Club's with his team. Photo: Contributed

"Everyone would have bowled with him at different stages," she said.

When Mr Ah Chee's ute rolled into the steep embankment near Eton, his colleagues were still close by.

Senior Sergeant Lisa Mansfield said the man had been travelling west in a convoy with his Aurizon colleagues on the highway when the ute left the road and crashed down an embankment.

In response to his shocking death, an Aurizon spokesman said the company was offering counselling and support to the employee's family and co-workers.

"He was a long-serving employee of the company and was hugely respected and liked by his colleagues," he said.

"It is a sad day for our company and our deepest condolences and thoughts go out to our employee's family and friends."