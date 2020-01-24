Menu
IN HAPPIER TIMES: Diesel was a smart, cheeky and happy boy forever loved and remembered by his Glenwood family. Photo: Stephen Evans
News

Family mourns death of beloved ‘mate’ killed in hit and run

Philippe Coquerand
24th Jan 2020 2:41 PM
A THREE-year-old jack russell sits under a tree waiting for her best friend to come home.

Sadly her friend, a Staffordshire x Mastiff rottweiler was killed in a hit and run in Glenwood last week leaving her family beyond devastated.

Diesel (pictured) was killed in a hit and run in Glenwood last week. Photo: Stephen Evans
Glenwood father-of-two Stephen Evans was woken up on Monday January 13 at 6.35am by his next door neighbour who said his beloved pet named Diesel had been instantly killed by a passing motorist on Arborten Road.

"I was shocked," he said.

"I was hoping he was still alive but looking back at CCTV footage I am glad he didn't make it as he'd have bled out."

Bodhi sleeping with his best mate Diesel in happier days. Photo: Stephen Evans
The driver can be seen allegedly driving at the same pace, not swerving or slowing down and when the dog was hit, just continued driving.

Mr Evans described the impact his death has had on his family. "My whole family are devastated.

"My children are in complete shock," he said.

"I am now concerned about the safety of my two children when you have people like this on our roads. The other day I asked my kids to take the bins out but reminded them not to go anywhere near the road.

Bella with her best mate Diesel in the car. Photo: Stephen Evans
"It could've been my kid. You just never know, but hopefully the driver has damaged his car which would be a little bit of justice."

Diesel was described as a very smart, loyal and cheeky dog who loved playing around with his buddy, Sause and the two children.

He was a rescue dog and was nearing his first birthday, but sadly that did not happen.

"We'll miss him," he said.

Diesel was cremated on Tuesday. .

Diesel with the two children Bella and Bodhi in the back seat of their car. Photo: Stephen Evans
