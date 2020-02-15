Menu
Baby airlifted from Mackay after crash
News

Family mourns mum’s death, baby recovers in hospital

Zizi Averill
15th Feb 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:55 AM
A MACKAY region family is mourning the loss of a mother as her child recovers in hospital after an horrific crash on Hay Point Rd.

The 40-year-old woman, believed to be a mother of five, died at the scene of the head-on crash between a black SUV and small truck at Alligator Creek about noon yesterday.

Her baby boy was in a car seat in the vehicle and was cut free from the wreckage and was rushed to Mackay Base Hospital in a critical condition with serious head injuries.

He was stabilised in Mackay before Rescue 500 flew him to Townsville Hospital for specialist care. The driver of the Isuzu light truck, a local man in his 50s, also went to Mackay Base Hospital with serious injuries.

The Townsville Rescue Helicopter airlifting a child from the Mackay Base Hospital to Townsville. Hospital after a car crash. Picture: Tony Martin
MACKAY District Duty Officer Mark Sweetnam said emergency services were confronted with a "chaotic" scene.

"It is a terrible scene we have attended today," Senior Sergeant Sweetnam said.

"There is a lot of debris on the road."

Hay Point Rd, near McKnight Rd, was closed for several hours with traffic backed up more than 1km from the scene.

The road closure coincided with school pick-up from nearby Alligator Creek State School, with emergency services working quickly to clear the crash scene.

Bus Fox owner Karl Fox said the buses were delayed to prevent the 250 Alligator Creek State School, Sarina State High School and Sarina State Schoolstudents from witnessing the distressing scenes.

Police managed traffic after a fatal crash on Hay Point Rd, near Alligator Creek. Generic. Photo: Zizi Averill
This was the third fatality on Mackay region roads this year.

In January a crash on the Bruce Highway, near Lethebrook claimed the life of a 39-year-old man from Mandalay, while a crash on the Peak Downs Highway killed a 39-year-old Mackay man.

Snr Sgt Sweetnam said it was too soon to speculate on the cause of the crash, and police would continue to investigate the incident.

Forensic Crash Unit will investigate the crash.

 

The Townsville Rescue Helicopter airlifting a child from the Mackay Base Hospital to Townsville. Hospital after a car crash. Picture: Tony Martin
With Easter around the corner, Snr Sgt Sweetnam implored drivers to be careful on the roads.

"One fatality at any time of the year is a tragedy. People need to take care on the road and watch what is going on.," he said.

"Hopefully we can be fatality free.

"Unfortunately that's a wish that will probably never come true."

"Care about, not just your loved ones, but the people around you as well."

 

The Townsville Rescue Helicopter airlifting a child from the Mackay Base Hospital to Townsville. Hospital after a car crash. Picture: Tony Martin
