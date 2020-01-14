Family music event ready to rock the hinterland

PARK SOUNDS: Local brother and sister duo Jack and Paris Smith will bring their combination of folk, alternative rock, and RnB style to Park Sounds in Eumundi.

PACK your picnic and dancing shoes on Sunday, January 19 when Eumundi hosts the next Park Sounds event.

The January line-up will see local talent Jack and Paris Smith, Marshall Boys and Joe Man Murphy take to the stage.

With the local Eumundi community feeling like they really want to help towards bushfire fundraising, the Park Sounds crew will also be passing the hat around for donations at the event.

This will start a week of fundraising events headed by the Imperial Hotel and Eumundi Brewery.

All money raised over the week will be shared between Rural Fire Services, The Red Cross and The Sunshine Coast and Eumundi Wildlife Rehabilitation Centres.

Come get a dose of good vibes and great music!

The afternoon of free live music will be held in Dick Caplick Park from 2—5pm. This is an alcohol free event.

More about the performers:

PARIS & JACK SMITH

Paris and Jack are an aspiring family duo, who share a combination of musical styles including folk, alternative rock, and RnB.

Their influences are artists such as Powderfinger, JET, Coldplay, Foo Fighters and Oasis.

Paris and Jack have performed for many private functions and played at bars/cafes across the Sunny Coast. They also competed in Noosa FM’s ‘21 Summers’ songwriting competition and placed second.

MARSHALL BOYS

The Marshall Boys are a three piece band consisting of brothers Isaac, 14, on lead/rhythm guitar, Kane, 13, on drums and Luke, 10, on bass guitar. They rock!

The three brothers taught themselves how to play through studying bands like Iron Maiden, Rose Tattoo, NOFX, Joe Satriani, Guns and Roses as well as Nana Mouskouri.

The boys have been playing gigs across the Sunny Coast for the last couple of years - from Saturday nights at Noosa Surf Club to Sunday afternoons at Scarborough Originals. Although the boys have written enough original songs to fill an album, they enjoy performing pub rock classics and mixing it up with some old school metal and modern punk covers.

The boys have big dreams of making music their life and plan to hit the road next year on a tour of Australia!

JOE MAN MURPHY

Joe Man Murphy is an Irish born folk/roots artist who now calls Australia home.

A true singer/songwriter and storyteller, Joe Man draws on 20 years of performing and touring the world in his must-see stage shows.

A multi-instrumentalist, Joe Man has captured the hearts of audiences through his warmth, honesty and stories from a life well lived. He recently released his third album ‘Happy Days’.

Joe Man has performed at National Folk Festival, Adelaide Fringe, Tablelands Festival and Majors Creek Festival to name a few.