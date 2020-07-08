Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SEARCH PARTY: QPS and Lifeflight worked together to find the missing family. Picture: Kate McCormack
SEARCH PARTY: QPS and Lifeflight worked together to find the missing family. Picture: Kate McCormack
News

Family of four goes missing in bushland

Jessica Paul
8th Jul 2020 7:30 AM | Updated: 9:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FAMILY of four who went missing for eight hours overnight after a bushwalk on the Southern Downs has been rescued.

The 42-year-old man and 40-year-old woman, and their two young children lost their way in bushland at Wyberba about 4pm yesterday.

A QPS spokesman said police officers conducted the initial search, and called the Toowoomba-based Lifeflight helicopter to aid them at about 11pm.

The family was located and rescued shortly after the helicopter joined the search, and were walked out to safety by crews on the ground.

None of the family members, who were visiting the Southern Downs while on holiday, required hospitalisation.

editors picks missing
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Punk’ Mary River turtle benefits from $20k grant

        premium_icon ‘Punk’ Mary River turtle benefits from $20k grant

        Environment In a bid to help save the Mary Valley from being "drowned" by the Traveston Crossing Dam, creatures like the threatened "punk" turtle are getting vital support.

        Probation for drunk mum who ran amok at Gympie Maccas

        premium_icon Probation for drunk mum who ran amok at Gympie Maccas

        News The 38-year-old mother of three was asked to move on after doing the splits and...

        Council flush with cash for recovery

        premium_icon Council flush with cash for recovery

        News Splash the cash improvements are included in 15 community and tourism-enhancing...

        Noosa drink drivers named and shamed

        premium_icon Noosa drink drivers named and shamed

        News From drink-driving with kids in the car to breaking into a vehicle for $8, it’s...