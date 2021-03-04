Family of Porter’s accuser want inquiry

The family of a woman who accused Attorney-General Christian Porter of raping her when she was a teenager want an independent inquiry held.

The family of a woman who accused Attorney-General Christian Porter of raping her when she was a teenager want an independent inquiry held.

The family of the woman who accused Attorney-General Christian Porter of raping her are supportive of "any inquiry" that will shed light on her death.

In a statement to news.com.au, lawyers acting for the woman's family said they are open to either a coronial inquiry or an independent investigation into her rape claims, to be established by Parliament.

"The family of the deceased continue to experience considerable grief arising from their loss,'' the statement said.

"They are supportive of any inquiry which could potentially shed light on the circumstances surrounding the deceased's passing.

"They ask that their privacy be respected during this difficult time."

The new statement confirms the woman's mother, father and sister are supportive of an inquiry into their much-loved daughter's death.

Mr Porter has vehemently denied all of the allegations. Prime Minister Scott Morrison today reiterated his support for the Attorney-General.

The woman told police she did not want to proceed with the complaint just days before taking her own life.

NSW Police have released a statement on the historical rape allegation levelled at the Attorney-General, which he vigorously denies, confirming they were in contact with the woman on at least five occasions before she died.

The statement said the woman emailed NSW Police on June 23, 2020, "indicating she no longer felt able to proceed with reporting the matter, citing medical and personal reasons".

"The woman very clearly articulated in that email that she did not want to proceed with the complaint," it said.

"She also thanked investigators in this email. She was very grateful for the time and support the investigators provided to her."

Originally published as Family of Porter's accuser want inquiry