Family splashes $1.3m on luxury Mackay home

A YOUNG family have splashed $1.3million on a luxury Mackay property in what is the highest residential sale of the year so far.

Ray White Mackay City selling principal Chris Laval said the sale of 58 Palm Ridge Drive had gone 'unconditional' after being sold in a recent auction marketing campaign.

The custom designed hilltop home, which has 300-degree views of its rural and coastal surrounds, was on the market for just 41 days before the sale and according to real estate data, is the most expensive home to sell since the start of 2018.

The top floor of the home comprises the master suite via a timber staircase while the lower level features a further four bedrooms, large study, spacious open plan living and dining with fireplace and modern kitchen.

Unique aspects of the home include the floor to ceiling glass windows, high exposed beam ceilings and large covered timber deck overlooking an infinity edge in-ground pool and spa.

Mr Laval said a local family snapped up the two level property, in what he described as a 'show of confidence' in the region.

"It is great to see local buyers believed in the region," Mr Laval said.

"It was sold to a large family with four kids. It's in an ideal location with a bit of space for them.

"It was a great result and good for Mackay that we start to see these million dollar sales coming through. We are feeling very confident and it is good to see that people are investing."

