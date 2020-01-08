Family surrounds NYE alleged assault victim in hospital

Elijah Rolls remains in hospital after he was allegedly assaulted at Noosa on New Year's Eve.

A MUCH-loved Lake Macdonald man is "out of the danger zone" as he recovers from a severe brain injury he suffered in an alleged horrific attack.

Elijah Rolls, 20, was flown to hospital and placed in a coma on New Year's Eve after a brutal alleged assault on Hastings St.

Police allege two men charged with the assault, aged 20 and 19 years old, punched and stomped on his head after a fight broke out just before midnight.

Mr Rolls suffered a severe brain bleed and remained at Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with his family by his side.

Noosa Police officer-in-charge Troy Cavell said Mr Rolls was still in hospital but recovering well.

"He is still in the neurological ward but breathing and eating on his own," Senior Sergeant Cavell said.

"He's still got to get through the swelling on his brain as he has a cracked skull.

"It's a slow process but he is making progress and out of the danger zone."

Sen Sgt Cavell was in regular contact with his family who said Elijah was "very lucky".

"His words are a little slurred but he is doing OK," he said.

The two men have been charged with grievous bodily harm and will face Noosa Magistrates Court on January 28.