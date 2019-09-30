Family thrilled Jack has found a new home

NEW HOME: Jack found a new home in five hours thanks to support for Noosa locals.

NEW HOME: Jack found a new home in five hours thanks to support for Noosa locals.

THE power of community has helped Jack find a loving new home is less than five hours.

Jack, a seven-year-old black labrador retriever, was surrendered to RSPCA Noosa on September 5 after his original owner died suddenly and the owner’s daughters were unable to keep him.

Daughter Amanda McLeod decided a social media post might do the trick.

Within five hours the post had been shared 64 times, had 112 comments and 117 reactions.

RSPCA then confirmed Jack was going to a new home.

“He is just about to be adopted,” RSPCA’s Courtney Ey said.

“We’ve had lots of inquiries this morning.”

“He’s lovely, really sweet.”

Ms Ey said since arriving at RSPCA Jack had missed his owner but had been given “lots of love” from staff and volunteers.

She said he was ready to go to a real home.

“I think he’s really excited to be going back to a home.”

“He’s already made friends at a meet and greet this morning, it’s gone fantastic.”

Ms McLeod said she was thrilled Jack had gone home to a new owner.

“We are just absolutely so happy he has found a nice home,” Ms McLeod said.

“The lady who has adopted Jack has messaged me privately and sent some photos.”

“Dad would have been so happy (Jack) would be living at the beach.”

Ms McLeod described Jack as a “wonderful companion” for her father.

She said Jack would be walked 1km twice a day, everyday and he loved car rides.

The family were sad to have to surrendered Jack as they are a dog-loving family, but Ms McLeod said with her and her sisters already owning smaller dogs of their own, they could not take Jack in.

“We are so grateful to the RSPCA and the family who have taken him.”