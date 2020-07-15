Family’s anxious wait after son’s open brain surgery

IN JUST one week, a 12-year-old Mackay boy has gone from having headaches to undergoing open brain surgery.

His family were last night waiting for young Kye Baggow-Beraciri to come out of surgery at the Queensland Children's Hospital.

Close family friend Sarah-Jane Drury said doctors discovered a 3cm-long tumour behind Kye's eyes on Friday during a CT scan at Mackay Base Hospital.

She said he was then immediately flown down to Brisbane alongside his mum Natasha Baggow with the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

Mackay student Kye Baggow-Beraciri, 12, prepped and ready to undergo open brain surgery to remove a 3cm brain tumour at the Queensland's Children Hospital in Brisbane. Picture: Contributed

They were followed by Kye's father, grandparents, older sister and cousin, who were all last night awaiting good news after he went into surgery yesterday morning for an estimated five to six hour procedure, she said.

Ms Drury said Kye, who is in Year 7, had a "beautiful soul" and had managed to mostly stay distracted prior but was scared and anxious going into surgery.

"He's very carrying and always trying to look after his mum," she said.

"The other night he was a bit upset and he kept asking his mum, 'Why me?'"

Mackay student Baggow-Beraciri, 12, met Australian actor Lincoln Lewis, while on a day pass before undergoing open brain surgery. Picture: Contributed

She said his spirits were lifted when the family ran into Australian actor Lincoln Lewis while on a day pass from the hospital yesterday.

Ms Drury is now rallying the community to get behind the Baggow family via a GoFundMe fundraiser.

"The Baggow family are always the first to help out others," Ms Drury said.

"As you can only imagine, the stress and worry they have at the moment and financial stress of being away from home - this is our way to show our support for this amazing family.

"Making a donation however big or small will help Tasha out as she is not able to work at this difficult time and (has) very little leave with her new position."

Mackay student Kye Baggow-Beraciri, 12, is pictured with (from left) his mum Natasha Baggow, cousin Caylah Baggow and older sister Kelsi Baggow while on a day pass from the hospital before undergoing open brain surgery to remove a 3cm brain tumour. Picture: Contributed

Ms Drury said Kye's mum was a "very strong-headed person" who would "help other people rather than herself".

"All the donations will help tremendously with all the ongoing medical treatment Kye will need," she said.

There will also be a charity bootcamp Ms Drury, Kye's uncle Jarred Baggow and a friend Nick Chenery will run at 7am on Sunday, July 26 at the Brother's Leagues Club football field.

For more information, and to donate, head to https://au.gofundme.com/f/support-for-kye