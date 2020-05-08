Family’s extra special reason to celebrate Mother’s Day

LOTS OF LOVE: Sean Clancy is ready to celebrate Mother's Day with mother and soon-to-be grandmother Erica. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

MOTHER's Day could shape up to be extra special for this soon-to-be grandmother.

Sunday is the day for all of us to celebrate our wonderful mothers and no matter how close or far apart.

Noosa's Erica Clancy is awaiting the birth of her first grandchild to son Sean and his partner Caren Biddulph, due any day now.

"She's (Erica's) been ever-supportive, just constantly present no matter what I've been through," Mr Clancy said.

"It hasn't been smooth sailing all of the time but we've definitely got there."

As a mother of two, Ms Clancy said she loved motherhood.

"I've loved being always there for the kids, no matter what direction they want to go, always supporting them."

Ms Clancy said she was looking forward to becoming a grandmother and to pay homage to her German/Latvian background will be called Oma.

The Clancy family have made no plans for Sunday as of yet, as they await the arrival of the newborn.

To all mothers out there, Noosa News wish you a very happy day.