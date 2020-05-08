Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
LOTS OF LOVE: Sean Clancy is ready to celebrate Mother's Day with mother and soon-to-be grandmother Erica. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa
LOTS OF LOVE: Sean Clancy is ready to celebrate Mother's Day with mother and soon-to-be grandmother Erica. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa
News

Family’s extra special reason to celebrate Mother’s Day

Caitlin Zerafa
8th May 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOTHER's Day could shape up to be extra special for this soon-to-be grandmother.

Sunday is the day for all of us to celebrate our wonderful mothers and no matter how close or far apart.

Noosa's Erica Clancy is awaiting the birth of her first grandchild to son Sean and his partner Caren Biddulph, due any day now.

LOTS OF LOVE: Sean Clancy is ready to celebrate Mother's Day with mother and soon-to-be grandmother Erica. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa
LOTS OF LOVE: Sean Clancy is ready to celebrate Mother's Day with mother and soon-to-be grandmother Erica. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

"She's (Erica's) been ever-supportive, just constantly present no matter what I've been through," Mr Clancy said.

"It hasn't been smooth sailing all of the time but we've definitely got there."

As a mother of two, Ms Clancy said she loved motherhood.

"I've loved being always there for the kids, no matter what direction they want to go, always supporting them."

LOTS OF LOVE: Sean Clancy is ready to celebrate Mother's Day with mother and soon-to-be grandmother Erica. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa
LOTS OF LOVE: Sean Clancy is ready to celebrate Mother's Day with mother and soon-to-be grandmother Erica. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

Ms Clancy said she was looking forward to becoming a grandmother and to pay homage to her German/Latvian background will be called Oma.

The Clancy family have made no plans for Sunday as of yet, as they await the arrival of the newborn.

To all mothers out there, Noosa News wish you a very happy day.

More Stories

mothers day 2020 noosa main beach sean clancy
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Thieves strike twice leaving young Cooroy family stranded

        premium_icon Thieves strike twice leaving young Cooroy family stranded

        News Young couple left without a vehicle to transport their two-year-old daughter after thieves strike, again.

        Timely coronavirus support for aged care

        premium_icon Timely coronavirus support for aged care

        News Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien said the latest injection of aged care...

        Watery demise for houseboat on Noosa River

        premium_icon Watery demise for houseboat on Noosa River

        News Huge task as houseboat sinks in Noosa river

        INTERVIEW: Boost Juice founder shares her winning ways

        premium_icon INTERVIEW: Boost Juice founder shares her winning ways

        News Janine Allis on business success, reality television and her ‘ridiculous’...