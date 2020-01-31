Family’s porn shock at Brisbane Big W

A shocking find by a young girl in a Brisbane Big W store has forced urgent nationwide action by the retail giant.

RETAIL giant Big W was forced to shut down every instore device across Australia after a young child was exposed to a pornographic image in a Brisbane store.

Nathaniel and Jessica Zambottie walked into Big W Chermside over the Australia Day long weekend with their three young children, looking to buy an iPad.

Their excited daughters, 10 and 3, ran up to unlock the device screen to find a pornographic photo set as the home screen background.

Mr Zambottie said his eldest child did not know how to handle the situation, though his three-year-old was too young to understand.

A Big W display iPad was found with a pornographic image on it. Picture: Supplied

"My 10-year-old daughter was shocked, she's not exposed to that type of stuff, we have an iPad in the house but we have all of the safeguards on it," he said.

"We tried to find a staff member and the guy did come over and he handled the situation well, he removed the image but he said that it was a known issue to Big W and it happens all of the time.

"Kids are always on the iPads at the stores. If it's a known issue and happens all of the time then something should be done about it".

Big W responded to the incident by turning off power on all in-store devices to prevent this issue occurring again.

"The safety of the families who shop with us is our absolute priority," a Big W spokesperson said.

"We regret that our customer was exposed to inappropriate content and our store teams across Australia have taken immediate action and removed power from the devices to ensure this does not happen again."

Mr Zambottie said he thought Big W was a safe place he could take his young family.

"An innocent 10-year-old shouldn't have seen that, especially in Big W that's normally a safe place for kids to go and see all of their toys and get excited".