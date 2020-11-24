Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Offbeat

Family’s shock find after being woken by noise from bathroom

by Luke Mortimer
24th Nov 2020 10:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast family has been woken up by an unexpected visitor - a large python which trashed their bathroom.

Gold Coast Snake Catcher - South East Reptile Relocations was called to remove the non-venomous 2.5 metre long carpet python at a Tallebudgera home on Monday night.

Gold Coast Snake Catcher – South East Reptile Relocations posted this photo of a 2.5m long carpet python which trashed a Tallebudgera family's bathroom. Picture: Facebook
Gold Coast Snake Catcher – South East Reptile Relocations posted this photo of a 2.5m long carpet python which trashed a Tallebudgera family's bathroom. Picture: Facebook
Community Newsletter SignUp

"A family in Tallebudgera was woken up by this 2.5m Carpet Python tonight which not only welcomed himself inside but began trashing the bathroom while making a poor attempt to escape," a Facebook post read.

Snakes are currently on the move on the Gold Coast and the feeding and breeding season will continue throughout the warmer months.

Earlier this year, Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher's Tony Harrison said he often finds snakes tucked away in strange places around homes and backyards, sometimes after they have been chased into hiding by pet dogs and cats.

The Bulletin has previously covered incidents of snakes hiding in toilets, children's cots and under beds on the Gold Coast.

The snake trying to escape through a window. Picture: Facebook
The snake trying to escape through a window. Picture: Facebook

Snakes usually try to retreat when encounter, but they can become defensive when threatened.

Most snake bite occur when people try to capture or kill a snake.

If you come across a snake do not panic, back away to a safe distance and let the reptile move away, or back away slowly if it will not retreat.

Keep children and pets away from the reptile.

Phone a professional snake catcher if required and keep an eye on the snake while waiting for help.

Originally published as Family's shock find after being woken by noise from bathroom

More Stories

animals pests pests and animals snake catchers snakes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RADICAL PLAN: Would you pay $1 an hour to use the beach?

        Premium Content RADICAL PLAN: Would you pay $1 an hour to use the beach?

        News Surf lifesavers have hatched a radical plan to cover their 1.4 million man hours this summer. Would you support a user-pays system? WATCH THE AD

        Legend JT to visit Coast’s fire ready school

        Premium Content Legend JT to visit Coast’s fire ready school

        News A Coast class has been selected as the winner of this year’s Get Ready Queensland...

        Adopt a family: How you can help someone this Christmas

        Adopt a family: How you can help someone this Christmas

        Community Full list of families across the Coast who need help this Christmas

        Fine dining right at home on the Coast

        Premium Content Fine dining right at home on the Coast

        News A culinary adventure is doing house calls in the form of private chef who brings...