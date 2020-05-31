Fancy adopting a mouse? How about 500?

Mice, mice, mice. RSCPA Queensland are currently looking for homes for close to 500 mice and 100 birds.

PICTURE a room with close to 500 mice and over 100 birds.

That is the 'nightmare' RSPCA Queensland is currently dealing with, and they want your help.

Spokesman Michael Beattie said the majority of the animals had come from one location after being seized by an inspector.

"It's a bit of nightmare," he said.

Mice, mice, mice:

RSPCA is hoping to find homes for the mice colony and birds as quickly as possible.

"At the moment they are all at Wacol (head office) under veterinary care," Mr Beattie said.

"We will probably be sending them out to the regional centres."

Mice can live up to three years, sometimes more, and as Mr Beattie explains, they love spending quality time with their owners.

"They actually really enjoy human contact," he said.

"A friend of mine takes his mouse on his bike, he sits in his pocket."

The animals will soon be available for adoption.

Mice are social creatures, so to ensure they don't get lonely, RSPCA invite families to adopt two mice.

But there is one bit of fine print you don't want to ignore.

"We are saying get two mice at a time, but make sure they are the same sex," Mr Beattie said.

"Otherwise you'll end up with a lot of mice.

"That's how this problem started in the first place."

Mice are available for adoption for $10 per pair.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, RSCPA are currently managing adoptions through a booking system and virtual adoptions while the shelters are closed to the public.

For more information go to the website.