Fancy seeing you here: When Deb met Kate

Former tourism minister Kate Jones and former opposition leader Deb Frecklington got a taste of what it's like being a regular punter recently.

They found each other in Queen Street Mall telephone stores around the same time while going through the frustrating process of getting a new mobile after their taxpayer-funded ones were taken from them.

George Street Confidential hears the pair swapped war stories from their respective time at the top of the political heap, and a glass of vino at Jimmy's on the Mall morphed into several bottles.

Kate Jones (left) and Deb Frecklington at a previous social outing

MINISTER HAS A MOMENT

Queensland's new Child Safety Minister Leanne Linard appeared like the moment got the better of her as the LNP tried in vain in Parliament to have Gold Coast veteran Ray Stevens appointed speaker.

As the LNP sang Stevens' praises during the traditional Speakers' election, Linard tucked her head between her knees and a waste bin was offered for her convenience.

She recovered in time to watch Labor's Curtis Pitt get his job back.

We're told Linard has been dealing with vertigo and is eager to get stuck into her new role after a few days' rest on doctor's orders.

JUMPING IN BOOTS AND ALL

Labor MP Bruce Saunders was sporting a shiny pair of red Doc Martin boots during the pomp and pageantry of State Parliament's official opening on Wednesday.

Saunders can certainly afford them after getting an $84,000 pay hike to become Queensland's assistant minister for train manufacturing and regional roads, a job he was pretty much already doing as the member for Maryborough.

He's also rejoined the Left faction after quitting over a tit-for-tat spat with former deputy premier Jackie Trad last term.

NOW SHE'S OFFICIALLY ARRIVED

Overheard at tea party on Parliament's lawn that followed Governor Paul de Jersey's official opening...

"I've never been invited to this before."

The comment came from Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young.

FATAL FLAW WITH FATAL FIVE

A bit of embarrassment for the State Government's social media gurus this week.

Labor MPs were given a "fatal five" graphic to warn people during national road safety week.

One of the "fatal five" was listed as "seatbelt use". Oops.

ROGUE MP GOES WALKABOUT AGAIN

A curious no-show at the LNP's first party-room meeting on Monday was Callide's Col Boyce.

Boyce is earning a bit of a reputation as a rogue after crossing the floor late last term.

Watch this space.

Originally published as Fancy seeing you here: When Deb met Kate